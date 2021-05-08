Maldives police Saturday arrested two suspects for their possible role in an explosion that wounded former president Mohamed Nasheed who is recuperating in a Male hospital.
Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed attends the second edition of 'The Huddle' to discuss democracy and human rights, in Bangalore, India, 17 February 2018 (reissued 08 May 2021). EFE-EPA/FILE/JAGADEESH NV
Maldives head of counter terrorism Brigadier General Zakariyya Mansoor speaks during a press conference about the ongoing investigation over a blast in Male, Maldives, late 07 May 2021 (issued 08 May 2021). EFE-EPA/ALI NASYR
Male (Maldives), 08/05/2021.- The cordoned-off area of a blast in Male, Maldives, 08 May 2021. Maldives former president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home on 06 May and was admitted to hospital in critical condition. (Maldivas) EFE/EPA/ALI NASYR
Maldives police officers stand guard outside the cordoned-off area of a blast in Male, Maldives, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALI NASYR
A cordoned-off area in the aftermath of a blast in Male, Maldives, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALI NASYR
Maldives police officers stand guard outside the cordoned-off area of a blast in Male, Maldives, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ALI NASYR
