A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced to death two members of the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist organization and gave life imprisonment to another three for the murder of a university professor in 2016.
Judge Shirin Kabita Akhter, of a special judicial body of the northern city of Rajshahi, handed the death penalty to two men belonging to JMB for participating directly in the murder of Professor Rezaul Karim Siddiquee, Public Prosecutor Entajul Haque, who handled the case, told EFE.