(FILE) The body of the Rajshahi University professor Rezaul Karim Siddiquee lies in the streets within 50 meters of his home at Battala Crossing in Salbagan, Rajshahi in Bangladesh, Apr. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE/MD. ABDULLAH IQBAL/ATTENTION EDITORS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced to death two members of the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist organization and gave life imprisonment to another three for the murder of a university professor in 2016.

Judge Shirin Kabita Akhter, of a special judicial body of the northern city of Rajshahi, handed the death penalty to two men belonging to JMB for participating directly in the murder of Professor Rezaul Karim Siddiquee, Public Prosecutor Entajul Haque, who handled the case, told EFE.