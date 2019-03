US soldiers attend a training session for the Afghan Army in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Two American soldiers stationed in Afghanistan were killed on Friday during an anti-terror operation, the US mission in the country said in a statement.

"Two US service members were killed while conducting an operation on March 22," the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a brief statement without providing any further details.