Two women, a police officer and gunman killed in shooting at US hospital

A shooting on Monday at a hospital in Chicago, USA, left two women, a police officer and the alleged attacker dead, according to the Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie T. Johnson in a press conference.

The incident began with an argument between the attacker and his partner in the Mercy Hospital parking lot at around 3.30 pm (2130 GMT) and then moved into the building.