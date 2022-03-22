Police and ambulances are at the school where violence has been reported in Malmo, Sweden, 21 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson/TT ***SWEDEN OUT*** SWEDEN OUT

Two women died Monday after being "subjected to violence" in a school in the southern Swedish city of Malmö.

An 18-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.