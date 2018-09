Demonstrators faceoff with Police during a march named 'Together we are homeland' in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Hundreds of people participate in a march named 'Together we are homeland' in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

At least two people were shot and wounded by a group of motorcyclists Saturday in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, in a march against President Daniel Ortega.

The attack occurred in eastern Managua, when hundreds of people were demonstrating against Ortega on the 197th anniversary of the country's independence.