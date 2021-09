A resident wades through a flooded street in the city of Jeju on South Korea's largest island of the same name, 17 September 2021, as heavy rain brought by Typhoon Chanthu hit the island. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A huge wave caused by approaching Typhoon Chanthu crashes into a breakwater on Jeju Island, South Korea, 15 September 2021, as Typhoon Chanthu approaches the Korean Peninsula. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A firefighter uses a water pump to drain water from flooded buildings in the city of Jeju on South Korea's largest island of the same name, 17 September 2021, as heavy rain brought by Typhoon Chanthu hit the island. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Typhoon Chanthu left buildings, streets and farmland flooded Friday as it passed by the South Korean island of Jeju, heading towards Japan.

Chanthu, the 14th Pacific typhoon of the season, reached its closest point to the island at 7 am local time (22:00 GMT Thursday), about 60 kilometers from the city of Seogwipo as it passed over the Korean Strait towards the Japanese island of Kyushu, where it is expected to make landfall in the next hours.