At least 12 people went missing while 12,000 others have been affected by Typhoon Conson in the Philippines, emergency services reported Wednesday.
Typhoon Conson leaves at least 12 missing, 12,000 affected in the Philippines
A fisherman secures a boat at a coastal village in the town of Bacoor, Cavite Province, Philippines, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Villagers ride a backhoe on a flooded road in Cavite city, Philippines, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Citizens use umbrellas amid rainfall caused by typhoon Conson as they cross a bridge in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Residents from flood prone areas enter a classroom at a school used as an evacuation center in anticipation of possible effects of typhoon Conson in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Residents from flood prone areas arrive at a school used as an evacuation center in anticipation of possible effects of typhoon Conson in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
