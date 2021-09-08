Typhoon Conson leaves at least 12 missing, 12,000 affected in the Philippines

A fisherman secures a boat at a coastal village in the town of Bacoor, Cavite Province, Philippines, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers ride a backhoe on a flooded road in Cavite city, Philippines, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Citizens use umbrellas amid rainfall caused by typhoon Conson as they cross a bridge in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Residents from flood prone areas enter a classroom at a school used as an evacuation center in anticipation of possible effects of typhoon Conson in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA