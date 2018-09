A board displays a train cancellation notice, due to typhoon Jebi, at the entrance gate of Osaka station as a passenger waits on a seat in Osaka, western Japan, 04 September 2018. EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

A car is seen upside down due to strong winds generated by typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan, 04 September 2018. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Broken panels little the ground after they came lose during strong winds in Osaka, western Japan, 04 September 2018. EPA/JIJI PRESS

One of Japan's largest airports, Kansai International, was closed indefinitely by damage from the nation's most powerful typhoon in 25 years, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday said.

The bridge that links the island airport with the mainland was hit by a storm-driven tanker ship Tuesday, shearing off one chunk and dislodging a section of roadway from the rest of the bridge.