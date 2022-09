Firefighters and military officials are searching in an underground parking lot of an apartment in Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, which was flooded by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hinamnor in Pohang, South Korea, 07 September 2022. EFE-EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

Rescue teams Wednesday reported the discovery of the bodies of seven people who drowned in an underground car park in the South Korean city of Pohang that flooded during the passage of typhoon Hinnamnor.

Two survivors were found in good health, a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were rescued after spending more than 12 hours trapped, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.