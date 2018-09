An aerial picture shows the flooded Kansai International Airport a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka Bay, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows destroyed greenhouse a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows containers spread at a port in Osaka, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows cars pilled up a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Kobe, western Japan, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Typhoon Jebi that lashed the western half of Japan recently has left at least 10 dead and 300 injured, government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to reach the country in the last 25 years, wreaked havoc Tuesday and left in its wake torrential rains, flooded rivers and winds that exceeded 210 kilometers per hour (130.4 miles per hour), and caused considerable material damage to buildings and vehicles.