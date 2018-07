Police and Fire department officers check vehicles swept away by high waves caused as a strong typhoon hits Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Typhoon Jongdari struck western Japan on Sunday, bringing heavy rains and powerful winds to a region already reeling from floods which killed more than 200 people.

After making landfall in the center of the Honshu island early on Sunday, a weakened Jongdari was situated in the Hiroshima prefecture at 11.45 am, carrying thunderstorms, heavy rains and maximum wind gusts of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.