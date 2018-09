An aerial picture shows a heavily damaged tanker that hit the bridge (in the background) connecting the Kansai International Airport to the mainland a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka Bay, western Japan, 05 September 2018. According to media reports, at least eight people were killed in Osaka prefecture and Shiga prefecture, as they were hit by flying objects or buried under collapsed buildings. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows the damaged Kansai International Airport a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka Bay, western Japan, 05 September 2018. According to media reports, at least eight people were killed in Osaka prefecture and Shiga prefecture, as they were hit by flying objects or buried under collapsed buildings. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows the flooded Kansai International Airport a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Osaka Bay, western Japan, 05 September 2018. According to media reports, at least eight people were killed in Osaka prefecture and Shiga prefecture, as they were hit by flying objects or buried under collapsed buildings. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows cars pilled up a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Kobe, western Japan, 05 September 2018. According to media reports, at least eight people were killed in Osaka prefecture and Shiga prefecture, as they were hit by flying objects or buried under collapsed buildings. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A picture provided by Japan Coast Guard Kansai airport Coast Guard air base shows a tanker that crashed into the bridge linking Kansai International Airport with mainland near Osaka, western Japan, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese authorities on Wednesday began to evacuate about 5,000 people who remained trapped inside the Kansai International Airport in Osaka in western Japan, which was completely flooded by typhoon Jebi.

Firefighters and coast guard personnel mobilized a ferry to transport passengers from the terminal where they were trapped overnight due to floods on the ground floor and runways of the airport, which is located on an artificial island, according to the operating company.