A fallen tree lies on a municipal sign for Heng Fa Chuen in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut in Heng Fa Chuen, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

At least four people have died in southern China due to super typhoon Mangkhut, one of the worst storms ever to hit the city of Hong Kong.

After leaving dozens dead in the Philippines and wreaking havoc in Hong Kong and nearby Macau, with at least 200 people injured, the storm was moving on Monday through China.