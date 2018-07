A worker cleans up fallen trees after they were knocked over by typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A woman, pushing a trolley and wearing an 'umbrella hat,' waits to cross a street in Taipei, Taiwan, as Typhoon Maria approaches Taiwan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A resident walks past a fallen tree after they were knocked over by typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Typhoon Maria left Taiwan on Wednesday after making landfall the previous day, killing one and injuring three more with 55,000 households left without electricity, according to official data.

The storm affected mainly the north of the island, which was paralyzed by the precautionary measures announced by the government prior to the disaster.