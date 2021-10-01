Typhoon Mindulle brings torrential rains, high winds to east Japan

Tokyo (Japan), 01/10/2021.- Pedestrians are struggling against strong wind and rain in Tokyo, Japan, 01 October 2021 while Typhoon Mindulle is hitting Pacific coastal side in easter and northern Japan. The typhoon forces to suspend services of railways and airlines in Japan. Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of torrential rain and strong wind. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kamogawa (Japan), 01/10/2021.- Waves generated by typhoon Mindulle hit a breakwater at Emi port in Kamogawa, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 01 October 2021. Powerful typhoon Mindulle is moving along the Pacific coastline in eastern and northeastern Japan. The typhoon forced to suspend services of railways and airlines as Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of torrential rain and strong wind. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kamogawa (Japan), 01/10/2021.- Waves generated by typhoon Mindulle hit a breakwater off Emi port in Kamogawa, Chiba prefecture, Japan, 01 October 2021. Powerful typhoon Mindulle is moving along the Pacific coastline in eastern and northeastern Japan. The typhoon forced to suspend services of railways and airlines as Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of torrential rain and strong wind. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON