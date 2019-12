A handout photo made available by the Office of Civil Defense Region VI (OCD-VI) shows an aerial shot during a Civil Defense officials' inspection in the typhoon-hit province of Capiz, Philippines, 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/OCD-VI HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Typhoon Phanfone has left at least 28 people dead in the Philippines, with two injured and 12 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Friday.

The storm, locally named Ursula, on Dec. 25 and 26 made its way through the central region of the country with strong rains and gusts of wind up to 195 kilometers per hour. EFE-EPA