Japan remained on alert Thursday due to typhoon Shanshan that has made landfall and is advancing over the country's eastern coast with heavy rains and gusts of wind, leading to the cancellation of more than 250 flights and disruption of other transport services.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the 13th cyclone of the season in the Pacific, Shanshan, was advancing Thursday to the prefecture of Ibaraki (northeast of Tokyo), at 9.00 am and is headed north at 15 kilometers per hour (9.3 miles per hour).