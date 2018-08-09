Pedestrians protect themselves from rain and wind generated by typhoon Shanshan in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2018. Typhoon Shanshan is forecasted to approach Tokyo area overnight. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A screen displays transport disruption due to typhoon Shanshan at Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Japan, 09 August 2018. In the early morning, Typhoon Shanshan is moving north just off the coast of Chiba prefecture. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecasted along Japan's northeastern coast. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman protects herself from rain and wind generated by typhoon Shanshan in Tokyo, Japan, 08 August 2018. Typhoon Shanshan is forecasted to approach Tokyo area overnight. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan remained on alert Thursday due to typhoon Shanshan that has made landfall and is advancing over the country's eastern coast with heavy rains and gusts of wind, leading to the cancellation of more than 250 flights and disruption of other transport services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the 13th cyclone of the season in the Pacific, Shanshan, was advancing Thursday to the prefecture of Ibaraki (northeast of Tokyo), at 9.00 am and is headed north at 15 kilometers per hour (9.3 miles per hour).