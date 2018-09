A car lies on the roof due to strong winds generated by Typhoon Trami in Kitanakagusuku, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A damaged car due to strong winds generated by Typhoon Trami in Kitanakagusuku, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A car passes past an uprooted tree due to strong winds generated by Typhoon Trami in Itoman, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Typhoon Trami was on Sunday morning breaking wind gust records as it lashed the south of Japan, causing travel chaos, power outages and injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday morning Trami was a “very strong” category storm, with national broadcaster NHK reporting that it could be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan in 25 years.