Dark clouds cover the Manila skyline as Filipino fishermen secure their boat in anticipation of an approaching typhoon at a coastal village in Cavite city, Philippines, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a satellite image of Typhoon Vongfong, also referred as Ambo, making landfall in the province of Eastern Samar, Philippines, 14 May 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). Typhoon Vongfong, the first tropical storm in the Western Pacific Ocean in 2020, made landfall in the Philippines with fierce winds and heavy rainfall. Civil authorities worked to evacuate tens to hundreds of thousands of people from coastal and mountainous areas prone to flooding and landslides. EFE-EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Dark clouds cover the Manila skyline as Filipino fishermen secure their boat in anticipation of an approaching typhoon at a coastal village in Cavite city, Philippines, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Vongfong, the first typhoon of the season, has ravaged several islands of the central Philippines, making landfall six times in the first 24 hours of its passage through the country and ahead of its expected arrival in Manila on Friday.

The typhoon is bringing with it destructive winds and intense rainfall, according to the latest bulletin of the weather service PAGASA. EFE-EPA