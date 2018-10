Stranded trucks are parked on a roadside after ferry trips are suspended before Typhoon Yutu hits land at a port in the town of Matnog, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Oct 29, 2018 (issued Oct 30, 2018). EPA-EFE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino villagers evacuate ahead of an upcoming typhoon at coastal village in the town of Baler, Aurura province, Philippines, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEL MARIBOJOC

A weather forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) shows the latest track of typhoon Yutu (local name 'Rosita') on an electronic screen in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Typhoon Yutu made landfall on Tuesday in Isabela province, in the northeastern tip of the Philippines, with heavy rainfall and sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts of up to 230 km/h, state meteorologist Pagasa reported.

The storm was moving westward at 25 km/h, and its passage is forecast affect all of the provinces in northern and central Luzon Island, in the northernmost part of the country, the area which was hit by Typhoon Mangkhut in September.