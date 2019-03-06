Members of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stand guard next to a temporary camp to receive the displaced people on the outskirts of Baghouz town eastern Syria, on Feb 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

U.S.-backed forces in Syria are holding more than 2,000 suspected Islamic State fighters, U.S. defense officials said, at least double previous estimates and an obstacle to Trump administration plans to withdraw American forces from Syria, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE on Wednesday.

The new estimate compounds the challenge of relocating the captured Islamic State fighters to their home countries and makes it harder for the U.S.-led coalition to wind down operations in Syria, even after the extremists no longer hold territory. The development puts a greater burden on the U.S., which now may have to help U.S.-allied forces detain the captured Islamic State fighters or prepare them for release.