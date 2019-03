The logo of Huawei is pictured during the opening of the company's new offices in Milan, northern Italy, Mar 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A new front has opened in the battle between the U.S. and China over control of global networks that deliver the internet. This one is beneath the ocean.

While the U.S. wages a high-profile campaign to exclude China's Huawei Technologies Co. from next-generation mobile networks over fears of espionage, the company is embedding itself into undersea cable networks that ferry nearly all of the world's internet data, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Wednesday.