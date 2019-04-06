Members of Iranian revolutionary guards corps shout slogans during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, Feb 11, 2019 (Reissued Feb 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Members of Iranian revolutionary guards corps shout slogans during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, Iran, Feb 11, 2019 (Reissued Feb 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The Trump administration is preparing to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. officials said, a step that would vastly escalate the American pressure campaign against Tehran but which has divided U.S. officials, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Saturday.

The decision, which could be announced as early as Monday following months of deliberation, would mark the first time that an element of a foreign state has been officially designated a terrorist entity.