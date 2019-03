US Navy handout picture dated Jul 9, 1999 shows the Aegis-class destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur on patrol in the Arabian Gulf. EPA-EFE FILE/US NAVY - JOHN SULLIVAN - HANDOU EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Pentagon sent two vessels through the Taiwan Strait, a show of U.S. support for Taiwan likely to fuel concerns in Beijing that Washington is aligning increasingly with Taipei, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday in an article provided to EFE.

The naval destroyer Curtis Wilbur and the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf conducted what Navy officials described as a routine transit through the Strait beginning Sunday local time.