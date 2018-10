Bono (L), U2 singer and co-founder of the One campaign, meets with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Irish rock star Bono, the frontman for the internationally-acclaimed group U2, met with the president of the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday where he gave a speech reiterating his personal connection to a European identity.

In a joint address with Antonio Tajani, Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, acknowledged some of the concerns affecting citizens of the European Union in the present day but promoted a positive image of the bloc.