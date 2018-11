The wife of British citizen Matthew Hedges, Daniela Tejada departs the Foreign Office after a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The wife of British citizen Matthew Hedges, Daniela Tejada arrives at Foreign Office for meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The Government of the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Matthew Hedges, the British citizen that was sentenced to life imprisonment for espionage, has had a fair trial.

The director of the Department of Legal Affairs for the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulla al Naqbi, defended his country's posture and Judiciary in the case, against which the British government had complained.