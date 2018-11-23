The wife of British citizen Matthew Hedges, Daniela Tejada (C) speaks to the press outside the Foreign Office after a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London, Britain, 22 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Arab Emirates is considering a request for clemency for a jailed British academic, the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom said Friday, adding that he hopes an amicable solution can be found in a case that has strained relations between London and a close Middle Eastern ally, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Matthew Hedges was convicted of spying and sentenced to life imprisonment Wednesday, a decision that drew criticism for the Gulf state that projects an image as a progressive beacon in the Arab world.