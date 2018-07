Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition take position during an attack on the port city of Hudaydah, on the outskirts of Hudaydah, Yemen, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday an interruption in the military campaign against Houthi rebel positions in the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah while a United Nations envoy negotiates the latter's withdrawal.

The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, explained that such a step intended to provide the UN with more time for negotiations with the Houthis.