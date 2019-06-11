Ubisoft Co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot speaks during the Ubisoft press conference at the at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

An image from the game 'Watch Dogs Legion' is shown on a screen during the Ubisoft press conference at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

"Watch Dogs: Legion," a game in which the player must join "the Resistance" to free London from the yoke tyranny, was the highlight of Ubisoft’s event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the world’s largest video game fair which begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Orpheum Theater, one of the most prestigious in Los Angeles, on Monday hosted the official press briefing of Ubisoft, a company that – along with other giants of the industry such as Microsoft or Electronic Arts – has revealed some of its future plans in the run up to the expo.