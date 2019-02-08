Thai Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya (Mahidol), elder sister of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, marches with the royal guards during the royal procession transferring the royal relics and ashes of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 27, 2017 (reissued Feb. 8, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol of Thailand waves to people during her visit to the Expo Zaragoza 2008, in Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain, Aug. 19, 2008 (reissued 08 Feb. 8, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE ZAPATA

For years considered at odds with the Thai royal family after marrying a foreigner and later rising to celebrity status thanks to her film career, Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, sister of the King of Thailand, now has a chance to become the next prime minister of the country.

The Thai Raksa Chart Party, affiliated to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, on Friday announced King Maha Vajiralongkorn's elder sister Ubolratana as its prime-ministerial candidate for the general election on Mar. 24 in an unprecedented move, marking the first time that a close relative of a Thai monarch is taking part in the polls.