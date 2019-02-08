For years considered at odds with the Thai royal family after marrying a foreigner and later rising to celebrity status thanks to her film career, Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, sister of the King of Thailand, now has a chance to become the next prime minister of the country.
The Thai Raksa Chart Party, affiliated to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, on Friday announced King Maha Vajiralongkorn's elder sister Ubolratana as its prime-ministerial candidate for the general election on Mar. 24 in an unprecedented move, marking the first time that a close relative of a Thai monarch is taking part in the polls.