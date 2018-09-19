Ugandans living in Kenya and civil society groups hold placards and shout slogans as they march through the streets of Nairobi during a protest against the detention of Ugandan politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as 'Bobi Wine',in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEDaniel Irungu

Ugandan police were on high alert and have banned processions Wednesday ahead of the scheduled return of a popular musician-turned-opposition politician who has spent several weeks in the United States receiving medical attention after he was allegedly tortured by the East African country's security corps.

Ugandan Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, a former pop star who still goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, is due to return to his home country on Thursday morning at the Entebbe International Airport near the capital, Kampala.