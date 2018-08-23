Ugandans living in Kenya and civil society groups hold placards and shout slogans as they march through the streets of Nairobi during a protest against the detention of Ugandan politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as 'Bobi Wine',in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A Ugandan pop star turned opposition parliamentarian was charged with treason by a regional civil court on Thursday just hours after a military court prosecutor dropped weapons charges against him but recommended he be tried for treason instead in what was the latest turn in a contentious story that has already sparked protests in the landlocked East African nation and beyond.

Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, was arrested on Aug. 13, during a campaign for opposition presidential candidate Kassiano Wadri in the western city of Arua when his supporters allegedly threw stones at the convoy of incumbent Yoweri Museveni, who has been in office since 1986.