Ugandans living in Kenya and civil society groups hold placards and shout slogans as they march through the streets of Nairobi during a protest against the detention of Ugandan politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as 'Bobi Wine', in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 August 2018. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Ugandan citizens living in Kenya and members of civil society groups took to the streets of Nairobi on Thursday to express their objection to the way an opposition politician and musician was being treated at home.

Robert Kyangulanyi, who is better known as Bobi Wine, was charged with treason by a civilian court Thursday and put under preventative custody shortly after weapons charges against him were dropped by a military court and he was released.