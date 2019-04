German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET/**POOL**

The leaders of the 27 remaining European Union member-states and UK Prime Minister Theresa May agreed here early Thursday to a plan that gives the United Kingdom until Oct. 31 to effect an orderly withdrawal from the bloc.

"EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution," European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter.