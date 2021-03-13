The United Kingdom’s government on Saturday said Beijing’s decision to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system was a further breach of the joint agreement underpinning handover of the former British colony.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 11 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
