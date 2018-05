Fatima Boudchar, wife of Libyan politician Hakim Belhadj, and their son Abderrahim (R) pose with a letter from UK Prime Minister Theresa May after speaking to reporters waiting outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, May 10, 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom has apologized to a politician who opposed Libya's ex-dictator Muammar Gaddafi and was handed over to the hardman's regime where he was jailed for years and tortured, officials said Thursday.

Fatima Boudchar, wife of Libyan former politician and rebel Hakim Belhadj, spoke to reporters outside the Houses of Parliament in London and said Prime Minister Theresa May had apologized for the ordeal suffered by the married couple after their 2004 rendition from Thailand to Libya.