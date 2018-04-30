Sajid Javid meets the press following his appointment as the new British Home Secretary following resignation of Amber Rudd in London, Britain, Apr. 30,l 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's government has named its replacement for the position of home secretary after the post's previous occupant was forced to resign amid mounting public outcry over botched immigration policy that threatened the British citizenship rights of thousands of people of Caribbean origin who have called the country home for decades, Downing Street said Monday.

Sajid Javid, a former banker and up until now the housing secretary, is to take the reins at the Home Office after Amber Rudd tendered her resignation to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May against a backdrop of mounting public anger over revelations that members of the so-called Windrush generation had had their rights curtailed or were threatened with deportation because of government immigration policy.