Protesters demonstrate against the visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud visit outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 07 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A mock-up Eurofighter Typhoon plane by Amnesty International activists protesting Britain's involvement in providing arms to the Saudi government passes by the British Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom’s sale of arms to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen is unlawful, a British court ruled on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal in London found that ministers had failed to properly assess the role of military equipment in civilian casualties during Saudi’s bombing in Yemen.