The United Kingdom's attorney general has said the government's last-ditch legal changes to the Brexit agreement reduced but did not rule out the risk that the country could be indefinitely bound to the Irish backstop clause, jeopardizing the prime minister's ambitions to assuage rebellious party members as she puts the agreement to a parliamentary vote on Tuesday.

Geoffrey Cox, whose job it is to present the House of Commons with independent legal advice on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union before the so-called meaningful vote on Theresa May's deal, said in a statement, his opinion had not changed since he first brought it to the lower chamber of lawmaking last year.