British and German dual citizen Fraser Patterson poses with his German citizenship certificate and United Kingdom passport after a ceremony at the Neukoelln district's City Hall, Berlin, Germany, 22 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

British citizen Innes Wilson (C) listens prior to obtaining his German citizenship during a ceremony at the neighborhood's City Hall, Berlin, Germany, 22 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

With the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union looming and the terms of Brexit still uncertain, some British citizens living in Germany have opted to take on their adopted homeland's nationality, an Epa-Efe photojournalist reports Wednesday.

At a ceremony held in Berlin, six British citizens were among a larger group of people from other countries who acquired German nationality without renouncing their own, two months before the UK is slated to leave the EU.