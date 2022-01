British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers remarks ahead of Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) talks at Admiralty House, in Sydney, Australia, 21 January 2022. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The British government claimed Saturday that it has "exposed" a plot by the Kremlin to install a pro-Russia leader in Kiev, as Moscow demanded it "stop spreading nonsense."

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," the Foreign Office said in a statement released around midnight Saturday.