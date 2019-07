HMS Montrose, Type 23 frigate, sails at speed during Exercise Cougar 12 in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 10, 2012. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/JOEL ROUSE/British Ministry of Defense

The United Kingdom's ministry of defense on Thursday expressed concern over an incident involving one of its tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, where a British Navy frigate prevented Iranian vessels from intercepting it.

The vessel, named The British Heritage, was leaving the Persian Gulf when Iranian boats tried to prevent it from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the frigate HMS Montrose to intervene.