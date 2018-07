Police at the home in Muggleton Road, where emergency services were found unconscious in Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY KERSHAW / SWNS

The two UK nationals who were taken in serious condition to a hospital in west England were poisoned with Novichok, the same nerve agent that poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Amesbury, 13 km (8 mi) northeast of Salisbury, where Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on March 4.