The United Kingdom's secretary of State for defense on Thursday said the British army would assist operations aiming to neutralize remotely-piloted aircraft spotted at London Gatwick, the country's second-busiest international airport.

Gavin Williamson told media that the armed forces would be deployed to help police tackle the industrial-sized drones that have wreaked chaos for travelers and forced the airport's closure after law enforcement officials requested their intervention.