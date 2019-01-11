A view of the Mount Hernio in Errezil where a small aircraft crashed on Jan. 9 due to the fog in Gipuzkoa, the Basque Country, northern Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

One of two men who died when the small aircraft they were traveling in crashed into a mountain ridge in northern Spain was a well-known photographer, pilot and former politician from the United Kingdom, his agency revealed on Friday.

Simon Moores, who was killed when the Piper aircraft he and another occupant were flying in hit a steep ridge on Wednesday, was an aerial photographer, technology expert, well-known speaker and former councilor for the Conservative Party in theThanet District Council, his agency said.