Huawei 5G phones on sale at a store in London, Britain, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A handout video grabbed still photo made available by the UK parliament showing British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden addressing MPs at the parliament during a session, London, Britain, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES