The United Kingdom’s government announced on Tuesday that mobile providers will be banned from buying 5G equipment from Huawei from 2021.
UK excludes Huawei from developing its 5G network
A 5G phone at a store in London, Britain, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Huawei 5G phones on sale at a store in London, Britain, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A handout video grabbed still photo made available by the UK parliament showing British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden addressing MPs at the parliament during a session, London, Britain, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The United Kingdom’s government announced on Tuesday that mobile providers will be banned from buying 5G equipment from Huawei from 2021.