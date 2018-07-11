A United Kingdom data protection authority said Wednesday it was seeking a 500,000-pound sterling ($662,142) fine against United States-based social network Facebook over its alleged flouting of data protection laws.

In February, the Information Commissioner's Office began more focused investigations into Facebook and the now-defunct political consultancy Cambridge Analytica over allegations that the data of 87 million users of the social network had been made available for use during campaigning ahead of the UK's referendum on its European Union membership in June 2016.