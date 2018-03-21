Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in central London, Britain, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA the Salisbury investigation. The Secretary General stressed that NATO Allies stand in solidarity with the UK and have offered their support to the ongoing investigation. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary on Wednesday stood by his party line that Russia was behind an attempted assassination of a former spy and said it was likely carried out in time to drum up support for the incumbent president ahead of the recent Russian election.

Boris Johnson, a conservative, spoke to a foreign affairs select committee at the House of Commons just after Prime Minister's Questions when he was asked to clarify whether the chain of command behind the alleged use of nerve agent against ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on Mar. 4 led back to the upper echelons of Russian politics.