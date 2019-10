John Hadley poses in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A Union flag flies outside a house as a man walks his dog on Canvey Island, in east Essex, Britain, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman smokes outside a pie and mash shop in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Shop worker Sailesh Patel poses in a store in Crouch End in Haringey in London, Britain, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman rides past an international food store in Haringey in London, Britain, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Candy rock is displayed for sale in an ice-cream stand in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Tourists visit the remains of King Edward III castle in Hadleigh in east Essex, Britain, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

People relax on a beach on Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A sign on a building in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A woman plays slot machines at an amusement arcade in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The City of London is seen over the rooftops of Haringey in London, Britain, 07 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn departs his home in London, Britain, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Pro-EU and pro-leave EU campaigners outside parliament in London, Britain, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson during an election debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Kevin Cornell sits with his dog along the seawall in Canvey Island in east Essex, Britain, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL